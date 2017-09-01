Lessons in strategy from a Sri Lankan port

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
SRI Lanka's Hambantota port has been in the news for several years as a location that arguably underpins Chinese efforts to extend geostrategic influence in the Indian Ocean region. The development of the Chinese funded port has created considerable concerns in Indian strategic circles over its
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal