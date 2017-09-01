You are here

Home > Opinion

Lessons in strategy from a Sri Lankan port

Hambantota port deal with China addresses issues of commercial viability and military security, offering a template for states keen on Belt and Road projects.
Friday, September 1, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170901_PORT2_3065509.jpg
Workers at the Chinese-funded Hambantota. The Chinese partner will focus on commercial operations, while Sri Lanka is in charge of security and other port services.
PHOTO: AFP

SRI Lanka's Hambantota port has been in the news for several years as a location that arguably underpins Chinese efforts to extend geostrategic influence in the Indian Ocean region. The development of the Chinese funded port has created considerable concerns in Indian strategic circles over its

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_YCGRANDPRIX1_3065845.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Life & Culture

Local small businesses zoom in on F1 action

Most Read

1 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
2 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
3 AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth
4 'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs
5 Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2016-02-22T230201Z_1523755813_GF10000319325_RTRMADP_3_QANTAS-RESULTS.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Transport

Qantas rekindles Changi romance, deepening rivalry with SIA

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Real Estate

Sharp rise in DC charges for non-landed homes amid en bloc fever

BT_20170901_MLWEEKEND1_3066087.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Weekend

A mid-autumn night's dream in BT Weekend

BT_20170901_UWTONY1SP8X_3066085.jpg
Sep 1, 2017
Government & Economy

Farewell reception for a president who 'worked tirelessly' for Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening