Logistics industry well-placed to overcome challenges amid disruption

Five business leaders discuss the trends facing the sector as it confronts new technologies and innovation
Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171123_ROB_3189951.jpg
Ms Pang Mei Yee says disruptors, such as Facebook and Uber, have shown the industry that a good idea attracts investments and can attain success very quickly.

Mr Poh Choon Ann says with technology, logistics players can provide quality assurance by replacing the processes such as automated retrieval and storage systems.

Mr Ken Koh says there is a need to continually improve productivity, innovate and have a well-trained workforce with relevant skills for the industry to face future challenges.

Mr Henry Low says emerging technologies will be crucial to new logistics concepts that were never possible before, such as robotics, sensor technologies and AI.

Dr Robert de Souza says the overall challenge for the industry would be to maintain economies of consolidation from first to the last mile, both fast and cheap.

Roundtable participants:
(winners of the 2017 Supply Chain Awards):

  • Ms Pang Mei Yee, vice-president, head of innovation, Asia-Pacific DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation
  • Mr Poh Choon Ann, chairman & CEO of Poh Tiong
