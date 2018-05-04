You are here

Home > Opinion

Modi-Xi thaw marks beginning of an economic convergence

As America retreats from the world stage, an India-China partnership could reshape global trade and political alignments.
Fri, May 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180504_CHINA_3423597.jpg
As the USA turns its focus to walls and insular populist nationalism, China has transformed itself into an outward leaning capitalist economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

AS CHINA's One Belt One Road snakes out around the globe, deftly fashioning a network of countries irrevocably tied to the mother ship, it is clear that Asia's red dragon is stepping briskly into the vacuum created by the withdrawal of the mercurial Trump administration from the international

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180504_AGSIAS3_3423733.jpg
May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS to matchmake boards with suitable independent directors

BT_20180504_JLHENG_3423761.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Inc needs X-factor to take wing beyond home market

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 It's talent, not ideas, that turns on new incubators in Singapore
5 Brokers' take: Analysts maintain 'buy' on CapitaLand
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGwork_040518_3.jpg
May 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Talent gap for 20 major economies to hit 85m workers

May 4, 2018
Transport

Singapore startup Filo Technologies to launch ride-hailing app within next two weeks

May 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong Holdings issues profit warning for Q4, full year

May 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, BreadTalk, StarHub, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening