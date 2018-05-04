You are here
Modi-Xi thaw marks beginning of an economic convergence
As America retreats from the world stage, an India-China partnership could reshape global trade and political alignments.
AS CHINA's One Belt One Road snakes out around the globe, deftly fashioning a network of countries irrevocably tied to the mother ship, it is clear that Asia's red dragon is stepping briskly into the vacuum created by the withdrawal of the mercurial Trump administration from the international
