More can be done despite surge in SGX regulatory action
Investor protection needs to be improved before confidence spirals downwards.
THE last two months have been particularly disturbing for minority shareholders in Singapore, with companies such as Midas Holdings, Trek 2000 International and YuuZoo Corporation being investigated by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD). We also have Noble Group trying to push through a
