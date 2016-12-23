You are here

Home > Opinion

Need to review R&D tax incentive scheme to boost innovation

Singapore will become one of the least attractive places in the world to undertake R&D with the expiry of the Productivity and Innovation Credit.
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 05:50
by

BT_20161223_HKRD_2658865.jpg
Countries around the world have identified innovation as the key engine of growth, and Singapore needs to ensure it does not fall behind in its support of businesses in their innovation drive.
FILE PHOTO

WITH the advancements in technology, innovation in all industries will accelerate. Singapore has long foreseen the need to embrace innovation in all forms, but it is not alone in gearing up to be an innovative economy. Developed countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia and Ireland have

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
4 Changi Airport Terminal 4 to open in second half 2017
5 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening