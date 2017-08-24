New US-Japan security initiative aims to counter China hegemony

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
THE United States and Japan are elevating to an unprecedented level their multilateral military and security alliance with India, South Korea, Australia and South-east Asia. The new initiative coincides with Chinese Navy ships suddenly appearing near Philippine-owned islands this month, and
