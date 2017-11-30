You are here
THE BOTTOM LINE
North Korea's missile test intensifies Trump's 2018 dilemma
THE North Korean regime test-fired, for the first time in over two months, on Wednesday an intercontinental missile (ICBM) which flew higher than any yet by Pyongyang. The launch, condemned by US President Donald Trump who said he "would take care of the situation", adds to his 2018 headache
