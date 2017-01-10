You are here
Obama's presidency far from transformational
He has turned out to be pro-status quo, pursuing modest reforms and initiatives
Washington
HISTORIANS will probably continue to debate for years to come whether US President Barack Obama was one of the 10 most important American presidents, like Franklin Delano Roosevelt or Ronald Reagan - or more like the 10 least consequential White House occupants, like Warren
