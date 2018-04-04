You are here

EDITORIAL

Post-Brexit snags and discontent a threat to trade opportunities

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BREXIT opportunities are dwarfed by numerous difficulties, both for the UK and European Union (EU).The nub of the problem is the lengthy Brexit process, which opens the door to public discontent and economic uncertainty. Divisions between "Brexitier" and "Remain" politicians are already wide.

