You are here
EDITORIAL
Post-Brexit snags and discontent a threat to trade opportunities
BREXIT opportunities are dwarfed by numerous difficulties, both for the UK and European Union (EU).The nub of the problem is the lengthy Brexit process, which opens the door to public discontent and economic uncertainty. Divisions between "Brexitier" and "Remain" politicians are already wide.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg