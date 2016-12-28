You are here

Resolved: Trump is serious about trade - and that's troubling

His appointment of a leading trade hawk and China basher to a top position portends conflict
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

In one of his books, Dr Navarro has asserted that "over the past decade . . . a 'predatory' China has stolen millions of American manufacturing jobs".
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

DURING a time of growing geostrategic instability and geoeconomic uncertainty, one of the flourishing industries in Washington these days is that of political and economic forecasting firms.

Big businesses are willing to pay big bucks to retired diplomats and

