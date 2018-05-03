You are here
So what's the way forward for the Iran deal?
All the signals coming from the White House point to Trump being inclined to abandon the accord, despite attempts by Merkel and Macron to dissuade him
Washington
THE deadline is fast approaching for US President Donald Trump to decide whether to stick with the Iran nuclear deal that was signed by his predecessor in office, and under which Iran is committed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for relief from
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg