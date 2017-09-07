S'pore makes strides in advanced manufacturing

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
AT a research facility in the south-west of Singapore, more than a hundred researchers and engineers are testing, experimenting and trialling technologies from artificial intelligence to robotics and fluid dynamics. The goal for British manufacturer Dyson's new S$587 million research and
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal