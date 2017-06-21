You are here
Terms of Brexit talks a thorny issue for May
The UK leader has to decide whether the notion of free movement in the EU is worth supporting in exchange for market access within the bloc.
London
SHORTLY after UK Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to call an unexpected "Brexit election", I wrote that pro-Europeans in Britain might yet snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. But the timescale I had in mind was five years, not five weeks.
How long Mrs May will
