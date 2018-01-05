The best airports are both well-managed and pro-business

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
CHANGI Airport's Terminal 4 opened, as scheduled, on Oct 31, 2017. I crossed my fingers that morning, hoping that Murphy's Law - "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong!" - would not kick in.
The opening went smoothly and without a hitch. This is the fourth terminal we have built on
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo