You are here

Home > Opinion

The slippery road to a data-ready future

What's the secret sauce that transforms financial institutions into a data-driven success? To start with, it's strategy, technologies, business plan, organisation and talent.
Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180403_SUDATA_3376495.jpg
While banks in the Asia-Pacific, especially in Singapore, are ahead of their counterparts in the developing world in their data journey, new entrants such as fintech firms, telcos and technology companies are changing the game for traditional players.
PHOTO: AFP

OF ALL the changes that financial institutions currently face, data-backed decision-making has the potential to create the deepest impact. Advanced analytics tools give companies the power to grow the business, mitigate risks, enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
2 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
3 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
4 Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_VIPMI3_33769071.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Infographics

Singapore manufacturing grows for 19th straight month

BP_ChinaUS_030418_6.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump to unveil China tariff list this week, targeting tech goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening