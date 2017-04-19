You are here
The why, how and what next of digital wallets
Their future is under threat with the advent of certain other services, but they will keep evolving until they can offer seamless transfer to anyone across geographies.
IN the most simplistic sense, a digital wallet is a facility to store and transfer money in an electronic format in a convenient manner. The key aspect to be highlighted here is the convenience, as the owner of the digital wallet could even otherwise have accessed this money through other
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg