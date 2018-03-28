You are here

Home > Opinion
EDITORIAL

Time to relook total expense ratios of funds in CPF Investment Scheme

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

THE Government's move to cut and eventually eliminate the sales charges on unit trusts and investment-linked insurance funds (ILPs) in the CPF Investment Scheme is long overdue. From October 1 this year, all funds in the CPFIS are to cap sales charges at 1.5 per cent. From October 2019,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

bp_sia_270318_39.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Transport

SIA planning new seats for the 777-9

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening