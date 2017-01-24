You are here

Home > Opinion

Time will tell if Trump will become more centrist

Pundits say that rhetoric aside, he hasn't defined "America First", and has put members of the old power elite in his Cabinet. He may well seek only tweaks to institutions and alliances
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170124_LHTRUMP24_2705680.jpg
The balls (above) are a part of inauguration festivities that have traditionally provided for a celebratory interval before policymaking begins.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Washington

THE inauguration of a new American president, the address he delivers after being sworn in, followed by the pageantry of the ensuing ceremonies, with their marching bands and horses, the flashy inaugural balls and the First Couple's First Dance have traditionally provided for a

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening