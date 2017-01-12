You are here
THE BOTTOM LINE
Timing of Republicans' about-face on budget deficits harmful
NOT long ago, prominent Republicans like Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House, liked to warn in apocalyptic terms about the dangers of budget deficits, declaring that a Greek-style crisis was just around the corner. But now, suddenly, those very same politicians are perfectly happy with the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg