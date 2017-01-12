You are here

Home > Opinion
THE BOTTOM LINE

Timing of Republicans' about-face on budget deficits harmful

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50
by

NOT long ago, prominent Republicans like Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House, liked to warn in apocalyptic terms about the dangers of budget deficits, declaring that a Greek-style crisis was just around the corner. But now, suddenly, those very same politicians are perfectly happy with the

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
4 Car COE premiums rise
5 Falcon's ex-S'pore branch manager in the dock over 16 charges
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening