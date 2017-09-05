To be more transparent, PEC should say why candidates are cleared (or not) to run

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
WILL we get to vote, or won't we?
This is the burning question on the minds of many Singaporeans, with the country just days away from finding out how this presidential election - the first to be reserved for those from the Malay community - will pan out.
The Presidential Elections
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal