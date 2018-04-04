You are here
OPINION
Too early to write off oil; EVs will be an evolution, not a revolution
While all the focus is on passenger vehicles, commercial road transport could be the game changer
LAST December, Asia's largest oil trading hub, Singapore, launched its first electric vehicle (EV) sharing service with 80 cars and 30 charging stations. By 2020, the goal is to have 1,000 such green cars, along with 500 charging locations offering 2,000 charging points - making BlueSG the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg