You are here
Transformation in Singapore tourism
The prospect for quality tourism growth in the Republic is bright, but it is also dynamic and subject to further disruption. The marketplace will ultimately reward those who can adapt most nimbly to change.
IF our internal rate of change is slower than the rate of change in our operating environment, we risk irrelevance.
The travel and tourism landscape is continually subject to change and disruption, as new waves of technology, media, markets and consumer trends crash together to generate
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg