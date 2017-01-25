You are here
EDITORIAL
Trump's first steps bode poorly for US leadership, competitiveness
THE prudent consensus following Donald Trump's election as the 45th president of the United States was that one should wait and see what the man actually does in office before passing judgment.The first few days of the Trump presidency do not bode well. If the early trend persists, the strong
