You are here

Home > Opinion

US-Japan war games near N Korea far from amusing

Intimidating nature of the exercise could push Kim into an aggresso-defensive reaction
Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170414_ARGAMESL49G_2839976.jpg
Tensions have risen since a US Navy strike force led by the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson set off for waters close to the Korean peninsula.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

WAR games cease to be amusing once the "games" become real-life situations, and only boys playing with toys could possibly think otherwise. Yet here we are with the president of the United States and the prime minister of Japan launching such games in North-east Asia.

Donald

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening