You are here
US on course for new Middle East policy
It plans to work with Israel, Saudi Arabia and other Arab-Sunni governments to deter Iran
REBUFFING the advice of America's allies across the Atlantic and the Pacific, US President Donald Trump made this week the most significant foreign policy decision of his administration so far, announcing on Tuesday that he would pull America out of the Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg