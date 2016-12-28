You are here

Home > Opinion

Use underground space to boost retail in Singapore

An effective URA incentive scheme entails a delicate balance between the objectives of the state and the market, where profit matters.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 05:50
by

BT_20161228_AWUNDER4_2663987.jpg
BT ILLUSTRATION: HO YAN HAO

IN LAND-SCARCE Singapore, land optimisation is a strategic thrust that is achieved by reclaiming land, intensifying land use upwards, and building downwards.

However, there are limits to land reclamation and building upwards due to maritime and aviation constraints respectively. Therefore

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening