You are here

Home > Opinion
COMMENTARY

Walls may come up, but keep building doors and bridges

With the TPP's demise and Brexit looming, political solidarity is even more needed now to stand up to protectionism
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

BT_20170126_TRUMP_2710857.jpg
On Monday, President Trump signed orders to withdraw the world's largest economy from the TPP. Now, the real work begins for Asean's 10 states - to muster the political will to push ahead in the lowering of barriers to trade flows.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

HE really did build a wall - with just the stroke of his pen.

On Monday, the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump signed orders to withdraw the world's largest economy from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact - a 12-member Pacific Rim free-trade agreement

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening