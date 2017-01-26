You are here
COMMENTARY
Walls may come up, but keep building doors and bridges
With the TPP's demise and Brexit looming, political solidarity is even more needed now to stand up to protectionism
Singapore
HE really did build a wall - with just the stroke of his pen.
On Monday, the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump signed orders to withdraw the world's largest economy from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact - a 12-member Pacific Rim free-trade agreement
