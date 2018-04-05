You are here
What does Trump want on foreign policy and trade?
The Man with No Plan is leaving everyone - from pundits to diplomats - disoriented
AFTER US President Donald Trump nominated former American ambassador to the United Nations and super-hawk John Bolton as his new national security adviser, a friend emailed me to inquire whether "Trump is thinking now about reaching a nuclear deal with North Korea and then attacking Iran's
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg