You are here
When corporate governance reaches a dead end
Now is the time to be more prescriptive and include less contentious criteria for determining independence in listing rules.
IT HAS often been said that corporate governance is a journey, but based on the corporate governance issues raised in the "Q&A on Annual Reports" initiative of the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS) and recent corporate governance sagas here, we may have reached a cul-de-sac
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg