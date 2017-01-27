You are here
EDITORIAL
While the TPP door may close, others are waiting to be opened
THE withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement should not come as a major surprise. Signs were already afoot long before US President Donald Trump ordered the world's largest economy to exit from the arrangement that the pact's survival was doubtful.There
