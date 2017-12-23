Xiaomi worth US$100 billion? 'Tis the season to be silly

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
XIAOMI Corp is set to pull in revenue of US$17 billion to US$18 billion this year, ahead of its own target, Reuters reported on Friday, citing the company's comments to bankers.
That's impressive, but believable. Xiaomi has had a great year.
Stretching the credibility scale, though
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo