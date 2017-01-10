You are here

13 units in Gemini@Sims industrial project up for en bloc sale

Offers of over S$900 psf expected for the entire ground floor of Sims Close freehold development
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
by
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg

The space at Gemini@Sims may appeal to owner-occupiers looking for a large ground-floor presence, such as companies in e-businesses and telecoms, furniture warehousing/retail, light fittings and building materials suppliers.

Singapore

THE developer of Gemini@Sims, a freehold industrial project in Kallang, is looking to sell the entire ground floor of 13 strata units via an expression of interest.

JLL, the appointed marketing agent, said Wenul Assets (Industrial) Pte Ltd is expecting offers above S$900

