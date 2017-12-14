You are here

Home > Real Estate

17,000 BTO flats to be launched in 2018: Lawrence Wong

Thu, Dec 14, 2017 - 10:28 AM
ngjunsen@sph.com.sg

btos.jpg
Singapore's Housing Development Board will launch about 17,000 new flats in 2018, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said in a blog post on Thursday.
ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

AROUND 17,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats will be launched in 2018, maintaining a level of flat supply similar to this year's, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong announced in a blog post on Thursday morning.

These new flats will be spread around mature and non-mature towns. These include the upcoming Tengah town, the first time that Housing Board flats will be launched there.

Sembawang, Yishun and Sengkang will also see flat launches in the second half of the year that feature a shorter wait time of 2½ years, compared with the typical three to four years.

There were 17,584 units launched this year. Around 25,000 BTO flats were launched annually between 2011 and 2013, before dipping to 22,500 in 2014, 15,000 in 2015 and 18,000 in 2016.

Said Mr Wong: "We will continue to calibrate our flat supply carefully, taking into account underlying demand and the stability of the HDB resale market."

THE STRAITS TIMES

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Property recovery can further add to GDP growth in 2018: economists

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 14, 2017
Real Estate

Government opts for balanced approach to state land sales for H1 2018

BT_20171214_JQHP14_3220328.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Technology

HP unveils S$100m campus, home to its first advanced manufacturing centre

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
5 Noble sells coal unit for US$34.5m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sia2.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

SIA's new A380 arrives with revamped cabins, suites; to fly Sydney route from Dec 18

file6ttyup2ay95vsluyllb.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus wins more spectrum in Australia, including 5G pioneer band

Dec 14, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ESR Reit, OUE H-Trust, Oxley, Emas Offshore, Far East Group

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Property recovery can further add to GDP growth in 2018: economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening