You are here
2 positive signals from URA's Q1 private home flash estimates
Index for non-landed private homes stays flat, sub-index for suburbs turns positive
Singapore
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority's flash estimate for its first quarter 2017 private home price index provided a couple of positive signals for the market, at least for the condo and private apartment segment.
For the first time after 13 quarters of decline, the price
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg