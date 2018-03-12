A home away from home

The next best thing to staying in a top-notch hotel is coming back to the familiar comfort of a well-appointed serviced residence, whether it is for business or leisure.

Available in “move-in” condition, serviced residences come fully furnished with a well-equipped kitchen, basic appliances, high speed Wi-Fi and more, to cater to all your needs. The advantages include laundry and housekeeping services to help you keep the place clean and tidy at all times.

All such compounds operate with 24-hour security surveillance systems, so every guest can enjoy the comfort and privacy that feels just like home.

City buzz or suburban bliss

Whether you prefer a prime location in the heart of the city or in a suburban neighbourhood, Far East Hospitality (FEH), a leading operator of hotels and serviced residences in Singapore, has nine serviced residences islandwide to cater to your needs.

Take your pick from a variety of choices such as studio units, one- to three-bedroom apartments, lofts and penthouses.

The one-bedroom apartment at Orchard Scotts Residences. Photo: Far East Hospitality

If proximity to Orchard Road is one of your considerations, Orchard Parksuites, Regency House and Far East Plaza Residences are ideal choices for it takes just a few minutes to get to the famous shopping belt on foot.

And Orchard Scotts Residences is merely a three-minute drive away. This spacious serviced residence suits families with young children who will enjoy its designated kids’ swimming pool and playground.

Orchard Parksuites’ one-bedroom loft apartment. Photo: Far East Hospitality

Guests who want to eat, play and explore like a local in Singapore will appreciate a stay at one of the Village serviced residences. Village Residence Clarke Quay and Village Residence Robertson Quay are near trendy restaurants and pubs along the Singapore River and the Marina Bay financial district — great for those who work in the area and enjoy the vibrant nightlife there. The cultural enclave of Chinatown is easily accessible by foot and the Central Business District is also just a few MRT stations away.

If you like to be away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Village Residence West Coast and Village Residence Hougang are perfect choices that exude suburban charm. Their appeal also lies in the environment of their locations where authentic local food is easily accessible at nearby hawker centres and food courts.

Oasia Residence, Singapore, which is situated near the National University of Singapore, the Singapore Science Park and one-north, is ideal for business travellers who work in those places. The wellness-conscious can refresh their minds and soul in a relaxing ambience, recharge with a good workout and refuel with healthy food options.

Extra value

Guests at FEH’s collection of serviced residences enjoy complimentary housekeeping services, utilities, continental breakfast and shuttle service to designated drop-off points.

The swimming pool at Village Residence Clarke Quay. Photo: Far East Hospitality

As part of the recently launched Far More Value package at selected serviced residences, they enjoy value-added services such as mobile and data pre-paid cards, ez-link cards and grocery vouchers worth up to $200.

In addition, under this package, FEH also goes further to pamper its guests, with an international buffet dinner at the Straits Café in Rendezvous Hotel Singapore for up to four persons and complimentary all-access passes to the National Gallery Singapore.

Those who are fitness buffs will be happy to know that they are entitled to discounted gym membership plans and complimentary one-day passes too.

These perks are included for monthly bookings and check-ins before May 31, with a minimum stay of one month. Applicable to one-bedroom, loft, studio and two-bedroom apartments at Orchard Scotts Residences, Orchard Parksuites, Regency House, Village Residence Clarke Quay and Village Residence Robertson Quay.

For more information on FEH’s serviced residences, visit www.StayFarEast.com/serviced-residences.