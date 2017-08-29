Amber Park, Jervois Gardens join en bloc fever

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
EN BLOC fever in Singapore just got hotter with two more freehold condos joining in the fray this week.
Amber Park, a 200-unit freehold condominium in the East Coast, has been launched for en bloc or collective sale on Monday at a minimum price of S$768 million.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal