Beijing faces test of reining in property speculation even when growth slows

Greater stress on restraining property prices carries risks and does not fit with plans for more active fiscal policies
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 05:50

China's property market has continued to cool in November as authorities from Shanghai to Tianjin stepped up property curbs, following restrictions rolled out across two dozen cities since September.
Beijing

CHINA is talking the talk about reining in the speculation that fuelled spiralling property prices. The test will be whether it can walk the walk should growth start to falter.

The government must do more to deflate the real estate bubble by strictly controlling speculation

