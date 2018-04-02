You are here

Home > Real Estate

Billionaire Krishnan said to mull German tropical resort sale

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 4:15 PM

SVA51_SUNVALLEY-CONFERENCE-_0711_11 (1).jpg
Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan is considering selling a tropical-themed holiday resort in Germany as he seeks to focus on his domestic investments, people familiar with the matter said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan is considering selling a tropical-themed holiday resort in Germany as he seeks to focus on his domestic investments, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr Krishnan and business partner Colin Au are working with an investment bank to gauge interest in Tropical Islands Resort in Brandenburg, which houses the world's largest indoor rainforest, according to the people. They have held talks with some potential buyers for the project, which could fetch as much as 300 million euros ($S484.2 million), the people said.

Tropical Islands Resort, located about 60 kilometers south of Berlin, was built in a former airship hangar and opened for business in 2004, according to its website. Attractions include a rainforest housing 600 varieties of plants, palm tree-lined artificial beaches, a water park featuring a "Whitewater River," a spa complex and a miniature golf course. Its indoor and outdoor facilities stretch across 100,000 square meters, the website shows.

Mr Krishnan is focusing back on his home market after Aircel Ltd, an Indian wireless carrier he controls, filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors earlier this year. He is likely to spend more time on Malaysian mobile operator Maxis Bhd and pay-TV operator Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, Bloomberg News reported last month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tanjong Plc, a holding company for some of Krishnan's leisure and property investments, owns a controlling stake in Tropical Islands Resort, while Mr Au holds the remainder, according to the people. Discussions are at an early stage, and they may not result in a deal, the people said.

A representative at Tanjong's parent company, Usaha Tegas Sdn, said there are no serious discussions with any single party at this point in time. Calls to Tropical Islands Resort during a public holiday in Germany weren't answered. Mr Au didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Krishnan's Maxis Communications Bhd stands to lose a total of about US$7 billion from its failed 12-year foray in the Indian telecommunications market, people with knowledge of the matter said in February. Krishnan is Malaysia's fourth-richest person, with a net worth of US$5.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Ministerial panel lays out 3 options for 38 Oxley Road

Chancery Court at Dunearn Road up for en bloc sale at S$390m

Moody's withdraws credit rating for Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust for 'business reasons'

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

Keppel DC Reit wraps up 84m euro data centre acquisition

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS forms financial industry group to set rules for responsible use of AI, data

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening