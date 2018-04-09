You are here

Home > Real Estate

Blackstone said to begin marketing 15 US hotels

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

BLACKSTONE Group LP is in the early stages of marketing a group of select-service hotels, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A sale of about 15 US properties would be part of the ordinary course of managing a large portfolio, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is confidential. While it's unclear how much the properties may fetch, American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP paid US$407.4 million for 18 premium-branded select-service hotels last June.

A Blackstone representative declined to comment on plans to sell the hotels. The New York-based alternative-asset manager has amassed more than 100 select-service hotels in the US, anchored by its purchase of 47 extended-stay Residence Inn and Homewood Suites hotels in 2014 for roughly US $800 million. Select-service hotels are usually defined as properties with limited food-and-beverage offerings and amenities. They're appealing to investors partly because they demand much lower capital expenditures, creating the potential for higher returns. Blackstone has an affinity for the select-service market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last year, it made a US$24-a-share offer to acquire RLJ Lodging Trust, one of the largest owners of premium select-service hotels, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The bid was ultimately rebuffed, and RLJ went on to acquire FelCor Lodging Trust Inc, a move that increased its portfolio of full-service hotels. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Perennial unit clinches deal for eldercare health facility in Fengxian

Kushners will buy rest of 666 Fifth Avenue from partner Vornado

For Indonesian billionaire, flashy car takes a back seat to 20-hour days

Wynn Resorts CEO said to weigh sale of Boston-area casino

Global Dragon buying Katong Omega Apartments for S$46.3m in en bloc deal

Berlin's lively tech scene helps its office boom beat Frankfurt's

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
2 Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors
3 Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions
4 Ezion to raise up to S$50m in share and options deal with Temasek's Pavilion
5 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Apr 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Focus on investment grade the key in bonds: DBS banker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening