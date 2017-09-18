You are here
Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 4:40 PM
[SINGAPORE] Braddell View, the largest of Singapore's 18 HUDC estates and the last to be privatised in March this year, is planning to jump on the en bloc bandwagon.
The 918-unit estate is holding an extraordinary general meeting on Oct 10 to form a collective sales committee to kick-start the process.
