Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 4:40 PM

[SINGAPORE] Braddell View, the largest of Singapore's 18 HUDC estates and the last to be privatised in March this year, is planning to jump on the en bloc bandwagon.

The 918-unit estate is holding an extraordinary general meeting on Oct 10 to form a collective sales committee to kick-start the process.

