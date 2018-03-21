You are here

Home > Real Estate

California housing problems are spilling across to neighbouring states

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Reno, Nevada

A GROWING homelessness crisis. Complaints about traffic congestion. Worries that the economy is becoming dominated by a wealthy elite.

Those sound like California's problems in a nutshell. But now, they are also among California's leading exports.

Just ask the citizens of this city, where growing numbers of Californians and companies such as Tesla have migrated to take advantage of cheap land and comparatively low home prices. A four-hour drive from Silicon Valley, across a mountain range and a state line, Reno is finding that imported growth is accompanied by imported problems.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On a recent evening, Chance Reading, an electrician who has lived in the area for 15 years, went to the City Council chambers to speak against a proposed development near his home in Verdi, on Reno's outskirts. He was part of a standing-room crowd that lined the back wall and spilled into the lobby. Neighbour after neighbour walked to the microphone to complain about clogged roads, overcrowded schools and a creeping sense that local residents were being overwhelmed by development.

"Our big message tonight is really about the pace of growth, and trying to have a sustainable growth pattern versus a cycle of boom and bust," Mr Reading said before the meeting.

And it is not just happening in Reno. Austin, Texas; Boise, Idaho; Denver, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington have all seen a huge influx of homebuyers from California, according to the real estate website Zillow. A common thread is that each of these cities faces a growing housing crisis that, while not as severe as California's, is setting off many of the same debates.

In Washington state, the legislature considered - but ultimately killed - a bill that would let cities such as Seattle impose rent control. Affordable housing has emerged as the top priority for voters in Denver, while groups in Boise are organising to fight "irresponsible development".

Such concerns are a far cry from those of even the recent past in Reno, where the economy has long been based on gambling and the city's status as a small, sedate northern answer to Las Vegas.

A little under a decade ago, Reno was one of America's foreclosure capitals and the unemployment rate was just below 14 per cent. The gambling industry was skidding, tax revenue was plunging and construction companies were either going out of business or shredding their payroll from several hundred employees to a few dozen.

"Everybody was leaving, and Reno was basically closing its doors," Lance Gilman, an industrial land broker, said in a recent interview while wearing a cowboy hat, several gold rings, a gold chain and a gold watch. (This being Nevada, he is also the proprietor of a prominent brothel, the Mustang Ranch.) Today, the city and the surrounding metropolitan area of 450,000 people are so deep into another boom that local residents are starting to wonder if the rebound has been too much, too soon.

For decades, one of Reno's chief attributes has been its proximity to California. It has prospered by being a refuge for people and businesses looking for less expensive homes, land and labour, along with the added benefit of not having a state income tax.

And that is what is driving growth today. Net annual departures from California slowed to about 20,000 after the recession, but have climbed back to more than 100,000, according to the Census Bureau. "A lot of people feel like they want to get out while those markets are hot," said Jaime Moore, a real estate agent based in Reno who is with Redfin, a national real estate brokerage firm, speaking about the high-price cities in coastal California.

As a result, the Reno housing market has gone from moribund to scorching. As at February, the median home price in the metropolitan area was about US$340,000, more than double its recessionary trough of about US$150,000, according to Zillow. The inventory of homes for sale was down 22 per cent from a year earlier, according to Redfin, and sales were happening at a much faster clip. The typical home for sale was under contract in 55 days, 24 days faster than a year earlier. NYTIMES

Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

CapitaLand unit to manage mall in Oxley's The Peak in Phnom Penh

Technology advances can help secure formal land rights

Country Garden's annual core profit doubles to record

UAE developers Emaar, Aldar plan 30b dirham in joint projects

State tender for Holland Road site draws 15 bids

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

BT_20180321_HHBUNKER3YMU_3359291.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Transport

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

Mar 21, 2018
Technology

Cambridge Analytica in Facebook row suspends CEO as UK lawmakers demand answers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening