Call to slap property tax on China homes to curb prices

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Beijing
CHINA'S property market has become a major source of financial risk and Beijing cannot rely on adjustments to monetary policy alone to resolve the "serious" problems caused by the sector, a central bank official wrote.
Xu Zhong, head of the People's Bank of China's research
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal