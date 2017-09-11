You are here

Home > Real Estate

Carillion shakes up management to lead recovery

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 16:36

[LONDON] Britain's Carillion announced a series of changes to its management on Monday as the crisis-hit construction services company tries to stabilise its business and rebuild its balance sheet.

CFO Zafar Khan will step down with immediate effect, to be replaced by Emma Mercer, the finance head of its UK construction business.

It has also appointed Lee Watson, on a secondment from auditors Ernst & Young LLP, as its chief transformation officer.

Mr Khan's departure comes two months after chief executive Richard Howson was ousted as the company warned on full-year profits, citing difficult markets and a deterioration in some contracts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Carillion, which helps to maintain British railways and roads, said in July that payment problems on four construction contracts nearing or reaching completion had forced it take a provision of £845 million (S$1.49 billion).

There has been speculation that the company may have to raise at least £500 million and could announce a rights issue alongside its results on Sept 29.

Carillion's troubles have been compounded by its debt pile and pension obligations and trouble collection cash from clients.

Winning new contracts had become harder as spending in the Middle East adjusts to lower oil prices, and the firm had also experienced some delays in UK public spending decisions since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Shares in the company, which plunged around 80 per cent in the aftermath of the warning, fell 6 per cent to 41.42 pence in early trade.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

Aussie banks sitting on A$500b of 'liar loans', UBS says

Broker's take: UK business parks seen growing Frasers Centrepoint's income base

Frasers Centrepoint buys 4 business parks in the UK

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Hurricane delivers windfall to lucky high-ground owners

Editor's Choice

United Overseas Bank.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages

AIA.JPG
Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'

BT_20170911_LMXPROP11_3079223.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Real Estate

Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Razer's first shave at cashless raises bumps
4 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
5 A bad week for greenback as Singdollar rises to 15-month high
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_110917_12.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment for Q4 2017 moderates but still optimistic: poll

Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued

Hurricane Irma 20249932.jpg
Sep 11, 2017
Government & Economy

US weather forecaster gauges economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be US$290b

Sep 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint buys 4 business parks in the UK

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening