You are here

Home > Real Estate

China 2016 property investment rises 6.9% in 2016

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 10:16

chinaproperty.jpg
China's real estate investment rose 6.9 per cent in 2016, official data showed on Friday, as national sales posted their strongest annual growth in seven years thanks to a furious property boom in top tier cities.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BEIJING] China's real estate investment rose 6.9 per cent in 2016, official data showed on Friday, as national sales posted their strongest annual growth in seven years thanks to a furious property boom in top tier cities.

Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver for the economy. China's economy expanded 6.7 per cent in 2016, meeting expectations, official data showed on Friday.

Property sales, measured by floor area, increased 22.5 per cent over all of 2016 from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

But even with the red-hot property market playing a major role in propping up national economic growth last year, Friday's property investment figure still hovered at record lows, after the disappointing 1 per cent rise in December 2015, its lowest level in more than a decade.

Authorities have rushed to tame runaway home prices in overheating cities by implementing a series of buying and ownership restrictions to prevent a sudden correction damaging the broader economy.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening