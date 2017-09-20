You are here

Home > Real Estate

China central bank backs mortgage rate hikes in capital

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 9:34 PM

[BEIJING] China's central bank supports a move by some banks to increase lending rates on mortgage loans in the Beijing market, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday quoted the central bank as saying.

Mortgage lending rates that are 5 per cent to 10 per cent higher than the benchmark lending rate have become "a mainstream phenomenon" in Beijing, the business management department of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.

The banks' move was "in line with the policy direction", it added.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Ford to tie up with India's Mahindra, eyes access to huge market

Billionaire Leong is said to buy £250m London office

Japan commercial land prices rise for first time in 10 years -govt survey

Office spaces outside CBD 'need to work harder'

Gaw Capital poised to buy PoMo in Selegie

Property trust seeks to raise up to 927m euros in S'pore IPO

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening