You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's Lanzhou eases property tightening measures, more cities may follow

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 2:26 PM

[BEIJING]The Chinese city of Lanzhou has eased property curbs amid a nation-wide clampdown on housing speculation, raising concerns that other cities may follow suit which will further inflate price bubbles in the sector.

The provincial capital of China's northwestern Gansu province, with a population of 3.6 million, lifted property tightening measures in the suburbs while relaxing some restrictions on home purchases in downtown areas, according to a notice posted on the website of the city's housing authority late on Friday.

The country's real estate market has been on a two-year tear, giving the economy a major boost but stirring fears of a bubble. More than a hundred Chinese cities have rolled out tightening curbs in a bid to halt housing speculation.

The Lanzhou government had imposed property tightening measures in the suburb areas only just four months ago. While the city did not provide explicit reasons for the move, analysts said they were likely aimed at addressing high inventories.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Yan Yuejin, an analyst with Shanghai-based E-house China R&D Institute, said the suburbs had been under pressure as inventories remained high in face of rigid government curbs.

Analysts also said Lanzhou's easing may be followed by other second-tier cities where property destocking has not made much progress.

"Lanzhou's move signals the market that there is room for some overly-strict tightening measures to be adjusted," said Zhang Dawei, an analyst with Hong-Kong based property agency Centaline.

Lanzhou also relaxed housing purchase restrictions in its downtown districts, no longer requiring social security statement and tax records, the housing authority said.

The new rules take effect on Jan. 8.

The housing minister signalled in December that China would facilitate property sales by first-time home buyers and those wanting to improve their living conditions in 2018, while stressing that destocking would continue in smaller Chinese cities where inventories remain high.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

Hong Kong home prices reach double '97 level and stocks rally

China's richest woman's fortune surged by US$2b in 4 days

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

Proptech is all the buzz, just not yet in Asia

HNA 'weighing sale of two Canary Wharf offices'

Govt agency questions Smithsonian over removal of garden, lack of details in changes

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
5 Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening