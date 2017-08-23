Chinese developer Country Garden posts record 6-month net profit

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Hong Kong
COUNTRY Garden Holdings Co Ltd, China's top property developer by sales, reported a record high six-month net profit as business in smaller cities continued to boom.
Government curbs to rein in property prices in China have weighed on larger cities, with July showing the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal