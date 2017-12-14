Choice of attractive sites beckons developers

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
A BEVY of attractive sites on the first half 2018 state land sale slate beckons developers.
Most of the six residential sites, old and new, on the confirmed list are expected to be in good demand with their appealing attributes, say property consultants.
A 0.57-
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo