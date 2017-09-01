City's residents return to ruined homes, ready to rebuild

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Houston
THE smell hit Martha Alexander West as she opened the door of her home on Wednesday, returning to see what damage Hurricane Harvey had done.
"Oooh, we can't stay in here," she said eying wet muck on the floor, her bedroom covered in water and walls marred by a grimy
