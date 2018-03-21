You are here

Home > Real Estate

Country Garden's annual core profit doubles to record

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180321_SYCOUNTRY21_3358780.jpg
Country Garden's core profit grew to 24.7 billion yuan. Net profit rose 126 per cent to 26.1 billion yuan, while revenue was up 48 per cent at 226.9 billion yuan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

COUNTRY Garden Holdings Co Ltd, one of China's most aggressive property developers, said on Tuesday annual core profit doubled to a record on robust sales and higher margins.

Despite Beijing's efforts to cool a heated market, many of China's major property developers are expected to book their annual best-ever profits for 2017, benefiting as they speed up the pace of developments and from their bigger size as M&A activity makes the market less fragmented.

Country Garden's core profit, which excludes non-recurring income and revaluation gains, grew to 24.7 billion yuan (S$5.1 billion).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net profit rose 126 per cent to 26.1 billion yuan, while revenue was up 48 per cent at 226.9 billion yuan.

Based in the southern Guangdong province, Country Garden ranks as China's top property developer by sales, although those sales figures include total revenue garnered at joint ventures.

The developer said in a statement it expected the government would promote the development of long-term property leasing.

Country Garden, which set up a long-term property leasing department late last year, said it had 3,000 such apartments under construction in top-tier cities in 2017. It aims to build one million apartments to be leased in three years.

Although Beijing introduced more tailored housing measures in cities last year in a bid to control home prices, property development has not let up.

Real estate investment in China over the first two months of 2018 grew at its strongest pace since 2015, with smaller developers rushing to roll out new projects amid a government crackdown on risky financing.

Shares in Country Garden were trading down 0.7 per cent after the results, versus a 0.5 per cent fall for the broader Hong Kong stock market. REUTERS

Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

CapitaLand unit to manage mall in Oxley's The Peak in Phnom Penh

Technology advances can help secure formal land rights

California housing problems are spilling across to neighbouring states

UAE developers Emaar, Aldar plan 30b dirham in joint projects

State tender for Holland Road site draws 15 bids

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

BT_20180321_HHBUNKER3YMU_3359291.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Transport

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

Mar 21, 2018
Technology

Cambridge Analytica in Facebook row suspends CEO as UK lawmakers demand answers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening